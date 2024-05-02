Google for Education Team Meets IT Minister

By ProPK Staff | Published May 2, 2024 | 9:05 pm

Google for Education team along with their local partner Tech Valley Pakistan called on Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja in her office on Thursday.

The delegation included Paul Hutchings, Regional Head, Google for Education, Tim Paolini, Special Projects, APAC, Harris Suffian, Education Lead Pakistan and Umar Farooq, CEO Tech Valley.

The discussions focused on equipping out-of-school children with the tools they need. Google for Education’s upcoming initiatives aim to bridge the educational gap and ensure everyone in Pakistan has access to quality learning through Google for Education’s tools and Chromebooks.

While talking to delegation, the minister said the government has a larger vision to transform the country into an export hub. This ambitious plan involves not just manufacturing but also knowledge transfer.

The government will actively facilitate this shift, focusing on building Pakistan’s export capacity in human resources, services, and technology, she said.

