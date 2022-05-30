Pakistani Athlete Bags Silver Medal in Imam Reza International Athletics Tournament

Pakistani athlete, Abdul Mueed Baloch, has won a silver medal in the 400m race of the second Imam Reza International Athletics Tournament in Mashhad, Iran.

Mueed Baloch, also known as Baloch Bolt, won this medal by covering the distance in 46.73 seconds which is also a record for Pakistan in the event while the gold medal was won by Iraq’s Yasir Al-Saadi, who did it in 46.33 seconds.

It is to mention here that athletes from Iran, Iraq, Pakistan, Oman, Qatar, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Kazakhstan are currently participating in Imam Reza International Athletics Tournament in Mashhad while Mueed will be contesting in the 200m race today.

After winning the medal, the athlete took to Twitter and wrote “Alhumdulillah” on his video.

Mueed has won several national and international championships. He has previously won bronze medals in the 4×400 relay category South Asian Games and the South Asian Junior Athletics Championship.

Imam Reza International Athletics Tournament is a two day-event where other Pakistani athletes are also participating while they are accompanied by coaches Qazi Tanveer Hussain and Rana Sajjad Ahmad Khan.