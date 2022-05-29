Inam Butt Clinches Bronze at Beach Wrestling World Series in Turkey

Pakistan’s Muhammad Inam Butt Sunday secured bronze at the Beach Wrestling World Series in Turkey.

Butt, playing in the 90-kilogram category, lost the semi-final against Azerbaijan’s Ibrahim Yusubov, however, he clinched the bronze medal after defeating Turkey’s Mahmut Seyfi Ozkaya.

ALSO READ Saad Baig Smashes Fastest-ever Double Hundred in PCB U19 Cricket

He will return to Pakistan after the successful tournament on May 31. Last year, he won two golds in the Beach Wrestling World Series 2021, in Greece and Rome.

The Olympian is now set to represent Pakistan at the Commonwealth Games and Islamic Games.