Twitter Circle is Rolling Out to More People Globally

Twitter started testing Circle earlier this month, a feature that lets you pick a specific audience for your tweets. The testing phase started off with a limited group but now it is rolling out to more people around the globe.

The feature works similar to Instagram’s Close Friends as it lets you pick a specific group of people to share Tweets with rather than all of Twitter. It is unclear how many people have access to Circles, but more users are starting to see the feature pop up when composing a tweet.

This is what it looks like.

Twitter spokesperson Joseph Nunez told The Verge that Circles is still in testing and has not been rolled out to everyone yet.

We are still currently testing Twitter Circle with a group of people across iOS, Android and Web globally. The feature has not rolled out widely to everyone yet as we continue to gather feedback.

At the moment, you can add up to 150 people in your Circles whether they follow you or not. Users in your Circles will see a note on Circle-only tweets that says “Only people in @[yourusername]’s Twitter Circle can see this tweet.” People in your Circles will not be able to retweet these tweets but they can still screenshot and download them.