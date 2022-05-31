The National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) has invited applications for the Student Loan Scheme under which interest-free loans will be given to talented students.

The Student Loan Scheme was launched in 2001. Since then, major banks in the country have been providing interest-free financial assistance to bright students facing financial constraints in pursuing their education.

Here is all you need to know about the NBP Student Loan Scheme.

Areas of focus

Engineering

Electronics

Oil gas and petro-chemical technology

Agriculture

Medicine

Physics

Chemistry

Biology, molecular biology, and genetics

Mathematics

Other natural sciences

DAWA and Islamic jurisprudence (LLB/LLM Sharia)

Computer science, information systems, and information technology

Economics, statistics, and econometrics

Business management sciences

Commerce

Eligibility criteria

Students pursuing graduation, post-graduation, and Ph.D. in the abovementioned areas of focus at public sector educational institutes across the country are eligible to apply.

Students pursuing graduation must be aged under 21 years at the time of admission, post-graduation under 31 years, and Ph.D. under 36 years.

They must have secured a minimum of 70% marks in the last examination.

Documents required

Two attested photographs.

Attested copies of the fee challan issued by the institute.

Copy of income certificate to be attested by the department in case of a government employee and by union council in case of a private employee.

Attested copy of the domicile.

Attested copies of CNIC of applicants and parents.

Attested copies of all academic certificates including the last exam transcript.

Original certificate issued by Head of Institute confirming the date of admission and completion date of the study program.

Four un-stamped and self-addressed envelopes with permanent and hostel addresses..

How to apply?

Eligible students can apply for the loan program by filling out the application form available on NBP’s website. They are required to submit the form along with required documents at the designated NBP branches.

Deadline

The deadline for applying for the NBP Student Loan Program is 29 July 2022.