All You Need to Know About Professional Internship Program at PM Office

Strategic Reforms Implementation Unit (SRIU) at the Prime Minister’s Office has invited applications from Pakistani nationals for Professional Internship Program.

Women, transgenders, and differently-abled individuals are strongly encouraged to apply for the Professional Internship Program at PM Office’s SRIU.

Here is all you need to know about the Professional Internship Program at the PM Office:

Eligibility

Graduates having Bachelor’s degrees in Management Sciences, Business Administration, Project Management, Statistics, or relevant fields are eligible to apply.

Age Limit

Graduates must be aged 27 or less on the closing date for submitting applications for the Professional Internship Program at PM Office’s SRIU.

Experience

They must also have a minimum of 1 year of experience working in the design and implementation of government or development sector projects.

Skills

MS Office

Data analysis using statistical software

Critical thinking

Problem-solving

Job responsibilities

Assist government organizations in data collection

Identify gaps in the implementation of projects

Prepare progress review reports

Design frameworks, formats, and templates for research

Organize meetings with government agencies

Take updates from ministries on different initiatives

How to Apply?

Eligible candidates are required to submit Concept Proposals for 5 projects regarding the social or development sectors that can be implemented in the country on a short-term, medium-term, and long-term basis.

The Concept Proposals should not exceed 400 words and must contain a problem statement, proposed solutions, and modalities for implementation.

Deadline

Interested candidates are required to email the Concept Proposals along with their CVs to [email protected] by 10 June, Friday.