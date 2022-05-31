Babar Azam Edges Closer to Unique Milestone in ICC Cricket World Cup Super League

Babar Azam, Pakistan’s all-format captain, is on the verge of another milestone, as he is just 98 runs away from becoming the first batter in ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League to reach 1,000 runs.

The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League was launched in 2019 and features 13 teams, with the top 8 teams qualifying directly for the next Cricket World Cup and the bottom 5 teams advancing to the World Cup Qualifier for a second chance to qualify.

The right-handed batter, who is also the No. 1 batter in the format after ending Kohli’s 1,258-day reign at the top of the ODI rankings, has scored 902 runs in 12 innings at an average of 90.20, including five centuries and three half-centuries.

Babar, the only batter in the world to be ranked in the top five in all formats, recently scored back-to-back centuries at home against Australia, totaling 276 runs at an average of 138 in the three-match series. He also became the first Pakistani captain to score back-to-back centuries in ODI cricket against Australia.

During the series against Australia, the star batsman became the world’s fastest batter to score 15 ODI centuries, breaking Hashim Amla’s record of 86 innings. Babar took 83 innings to reach the milestone, while no other player in history has done so in less than 100 ODI innings.

The stylish batter will be leading the national side in the three-match ODI series against West Indies at home scheduled from June 8 to 12 at Multan Cricket Stadium. The series is also part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League.