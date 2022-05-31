Bismah Maroof Allowed to Take Her Mother and Daughter to Commonwealth Games

Following the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) assurance, the organizers of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games have agreed to issue the Pakistan women’s cricket team two extra accreditation cards, allowing captain Bismah Maroof, her mother, and her baby to accompany the team.

According to a report, “The Games organizers have agreed to issue two extra accreditations for the baby and Bismah’s mother. The PCB has also agreed to bear all extra expenditures to ensure that baby stays with her mother during the Games period.”

The Games organizers, Pakistan Olympic Association (POA), and PCB were in close talks to assist the Pakistan player in bringing her mother and baby with her. At one point, it appeared that Bismah would not be able to lead Pakistan but now everything has been sorted out.

The Pakistan women’s cricket team will be participating in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games this year scheduled from July 28 to August 8. Currently, they are playing white-ball series against Sri Lanka at home where they whitewashed the visitors by 3-0 in the T20I leg.

Last week, the organizers gave the PCB two options: make all arrangements for the accompanying support and baby at the nearest hotel or assist in obtaining permission for the baby’s presence in the hotel from other teams.

Bismah Maroof is one of the experienced cricketers in the Pakistan team who has represented the national side in over 200 matches. She is the captain of the side and was the first player to score 1,000 runs in ODIs for Pakistan.