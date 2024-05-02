World-Class Golfing Meets Gold-Star Hospitality at Multan’s Rumanza by Pearl-Continental

Multan, a historic city famed for its shrines, bazaars, and blue pottery, also boasts another distinction as the host of Rumanza, Pakistan’s largest and only 18-hole, 72-par golf course. Designed by the renowned Sir Nick Faldo, this signature course is situated in the heart of DHA Multan.

In collaboration with Pearl-Continental Hotels & Resorts, this golf course has been transformed into a 5-star golf resort, offering a premium gaming facility for golfers with exceptional hospitality services and amenities for recreation and relaxation under one roof.

Rumanza by Pearl-Continental now welcomes guests with luxurious accommodations overlooking majestic, lush green gardens—perfect for unwinding after a day on the greens. Guests can choose from 42 elegant rooms, each providing unmatched comfort and style.

The resort also prides itself on its culinary offerings, with esteemed dining outlets such as the Spike Bar and Marco Polo restaurants serving a wide array of continental and traditional cuisines to satisfy diverse palates.

Guests seeking relaxation can indulge in a dip in the beautifully designed swimming pools or refresh their mind, body, and soul at the world-class spa, featuring expert therapists trained in the art of rejuvenation. Sauna and steam facilities are also available. Additionally, the resort boasts a sophisticated cigar lounge, where guests can enjoy a selection of premium cigars and beverages in opulent settings.

Rumanza is the perfect backdrop for extravagant weddings, formal corporate conferences, and memorable celebrations. Its state-of-the-art Crystal Hall and Foyer Hall, with sleek, contemporary interiors and modern amenities, set the stage for any spectacular event. The resort’s dedicated team is on hand to help guests craft and execute their events with precision and flair, ensuring every detail is managed to perfection.

Conveniently located close to central Multan, the resort is also an ideal gateway for exploring the historical city. Guests can enjoy day trips to experience the vibrant sights and sounds of Multan, where centuries-old traditions blend seamlessly with modern-day charm.

Discover the pinnacle of hospitality at Rumanza by Pearl-Continental, Pakistan’s premier golf resort. Book your stay or event today and experience luxury, leisure, and a legendary golf course all in one place!