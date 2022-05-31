Honda Bikes Get Another Massive Price Increase

Atlas Honda has announced yet another huge price hike for its bikes. This is their fourth price hike in 2022 and the second within May. As always, this places Pakistan’s largest bike manufacturer in the lead for announcing the most price hikes so far.

Effective immediately, the new prices of all Honda bikes are as follows:

Motorbike Current Price (Rs.) Suggested Price (Rs.) Increase (Rs.) CD 70 102,900 106,900 3,600 CD 70 Dream 109,500 113,500 4,000 Honda Pridor 139,900 144,900 5,000 CG 125 163,500 168,500 5,000 CG 125 SE 193,500 198,500 5,000 CB 125F 244,900 253,900 9,000 CB 150F 299,900 308,900 9,000 CB 150F SE 303,900 312,000 9,000

The latest report by the Ministry of Industries and Production (MoIP) suggests that Pakistan’s bike industry has achieved over 90 percent localization. This implies that most of a bike’s structural and mechanical components are made in Pakistan.

However, the localization seems to be of no benefit to the people as all companies continue to increase the prices of their bikes, gradually making them unaffordable.

Pakistan’s motorcycle industry, despite being the most profitable and successful, continues to deny people newer, better, and fairly priced products. Yet, their sales continue to skyrocket due to a lack of choice for buyers.