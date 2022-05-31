Punjab Orders Schools and Colleges to Complete Security Arrangements in 15 Days

Punjab’s Home Department has ordered all public and private schools and colleges to implement the required security protocols before 15 June to ensure foolproof security of students.

According to details, all educational institutes in A and A-Plus categories are required to rebuild and raise the boundary wall to a minimum of 8-10 feet with razor wires and glass pieces on top.

Educational institutes are required to place barriers in a zigzag manner on the roads leading to the premises. They are required to construct bunkers on these routes to ensure the deployment of security guards.

Moreover, schools and colleges are also required to ensure that their metal, detectors, walkthrough gates, security cameras, and alarms are in proper working condition.

The Home Department has also asked Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, and Assistant Commissioners to start surprise visits to schools and colleges after 15 June to assess their compliance with the latest directives.

The development comes days after Punjab’s Education Department had issued a threat alert to A and A-Plus public and private schools and colleges, directing them to implement foolproof security arrangements.