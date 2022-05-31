Pakistan’s Mohammad Yasir Bags Gold in Javelin Throw in Imam Reza Athletics Cup

Pakistan’s Mohammad Yasir secured a gold medal in the Javelin Throw event in the Imam Reza Cup, becoming the second Pakistani to achieve the feat in the tournament’s two-year-long history.

Previously, Arshad Nadeem won the gold medal in the previous edition of the tournament. Arshad is not participating in this year’s edition due to a shoulder injury.

Mohammad Yasir followed the footsteps of Arshad as he clinched the gold medal with a 74.83-meter throw, falling less than a meter short of his personal best throw of 75.35 meters.

The 24-year-old was recently in South Africa as part of his preparations for the tournament. Yasir and Arshad were sent to South Africa for extensive training in Northwest University Potchefstroom under coach Terseus Liebenberg.

Yasir’s efforts in the Javelin Throw competition helped Pakistan secure its second gold medal in the competition. Earlier in the day, Shajar Abbas won the gold medal in the 200m race while fellow sprinter, Mueed Baloch, secured a bronze medal.

Overall, Pakistan has won two gold, two silver, and two bronze medals in the two-day event.