Utility Stores Drastically Increase Prices of Cooking Oil and Ghee

Utility Stores Corporation (USC) Tuesday issued a notification for a price hike for ghee and cooking oil of different brands.

According to the notification, the prices of Ghee have been increased by Rs. 208 per kg, taking the price to Rs. 555 per kg for different brands of Ghee.

The prices of cooking oil of different brands have also been increased by Rs. 213 per liter. The new prices of cooking oil are Rs. 605 per liter at utility stores.

The new prices of cooking oil and ghee will be applicable from June 1.