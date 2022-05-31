Finance Ministry to Finalize Incentives for Freelancers Tomorrow

The Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication are scheduled to fine-tune the budget proposals including a reduction in withholding tax and incentives for freelancers on Wednesday.

This was confirmed by senior officials while talking to ProPakistani. The government is insisting to set a $5 billion export target for Information Technology (IT) sector for the fiscal year 2022-23, but the IT Ministry wants incentives to facilitate and promote the sector and achieve this target.

The exports remittances including telecommunication, computer, and information services during the first ten months (July-April) of the current fiscal year 2021-22 have surged to an all-time high of $2.198 billion growing by 29 percent in comparison to $1.7 billion during the same period in 2020-21.

The IT Ministry will raise the outstanding issues with the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) regarding the IT sector and would propose a way forward for its earlier resolution to ensure the export target.

Sources further said that budget proposals including duties and taxes exemption for the establishment of cloud Infrastructure, 5 percent of annual IT export value to be given to the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) for export promotion, removal of the telecom sector from the State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) April 7, 2022, regulation of 100 percent LC margin, reduction of sales tax to zero on laptops and IT equipment, rationalization of Advance Income Tax (AIT) on telecom services to 8 percent and rationalization and harmonization of Federal and Provincial Services Tax rates on telecom services to facilitate the IT sector are likely to be part of the agenda.

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Amin Ul Haque chaired the 51st Board of Directors meeting of the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) here on Tuesday. The meeting discussed matters related to IT exports and financial incentives disbursement to IT & ITes exporters.

Additional Secretary (Incharge) Ministry of IT Mohsan Mushtaq was also present at the meeting. Chairman Pakistan Software Houses Association ([email protected]) Badar Khushnood joined the meeting through a video link. The meeting also discussed in detail issues faced by IT companies and freelancers.

Addressing the meeting, the minister gave direction for expediting the process of giving cash rewards to IT companies and setting a timeline in this regard. Appreciating the Skills Programmes of Pakistan Software Export Board, he directed the management of PSEB to increase the ratio of women in these programs as the empowerment of women is an important motto of the Ministry of IT &Telecom.

Managing Director PSEB Osman Nasir briefed the chair about Skills Programs including IT Industry Boot Camp Programme, IT Industry-Academia Bridge Programme, and Soft Skills Development Programme.

The meeting also approved establishing a Sales LaunchPad at the Embassy of Pakistan in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Minutes of the 50th BoD meeting of PSEB were also approved in the meeting.