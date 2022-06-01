AIOU Announces Results of Matric, Inter, and Bachelor’s Programs

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced the results of the examinations of various programs held during the Spring and Autumn semesters 2021.

According to details, AIOU has published the results of Matric, FA, BA, B.Ed, BS, and Associate Degree programs. The results are available on the online portal of AIOU.

Speaking in this regard, AIOU’s Controller Examinations, Dr. Ajmal Chaudhry, said that students can view their detailed results after logging in to the online portal.

Dr. Ajmal added that the students have already received the credentials for logging in to the online portal. Once logged in, students need to select their degree program. After that, they need to click on ‘my grade’ and ‘view grade’ to see their results.

In a separate development, AIOU recently announced a revised schedule for the exams that were delayed due to the uncertain law and order situation in Islamabad.

As per the official notification issued by the Controller Examinations, the postponed exams for BA, BS, and B.Ed programs that were initially scheduled to be held on 25 May will now be retaken on 23 June.