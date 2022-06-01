Govt Announces Decision on Making Saturday a Holiday for Schools and Offices

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has rejected the summary for restoring Saturday as a holiday for government offices and educational institutes at the federal level.

During a cabinet meeting held on Tuesday, the premier rejected the proposal and ordered relevant authorities to ensure Saturday is observed as a working day.

Last week, it was reported that a summary has been sent to the federal cabinet, proposing to revert to a two-day weekend by restoring Saturday as a holiday.

However, the premier rejected the proposal during the cabinet meeting held before his departure to Turkey on a three-day official visit.

Soon after getting elected in April, PM Shehbaz had ordered to end two weekly holidays announcing that only Sunday will be observed as a holiday in federal government offices and educational institutes.

The decision drew strong backlash from government employees and students who held protests to force the government to revert to a two-day weekend at the federal level.