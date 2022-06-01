CPI Inflation Keeps Rising Unabated at 13.8%

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) based inflation increased by 13.8 percent on a year-on-year basis in May 2022 compared to an increase of 13.4 percent in the previous month and 10.9 percent in May 2021, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

On a month-on-month (MoM) basis, it increased by 0.4 percent in May 2022 compared to an increase of 1.6 percent in the previous month and an increase of 0.1 percent in May 2021.

According to PBS’s data, the prices of food and non-food items, including cooking oil/ghee, milk, meat, pulses, construction input items, chemicals, cement, and hosiery products, increased.

As per the monthly review of price indices by the PBS, CPI inflation Urban increased by 12.4 percent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis in May 2022 compared to an increase of 12.2 percent in the previous month and 10.8 percent in May 2021. On an MoM basis, it increased by 0.3 percent in May 2022 compared to an increase of 1.6 percent in the previous month and an increase of 0.2 percent in May 2021.

The CPI inflation Rural increased by 15.9 percent on a YoY basis in May 2022 compared to an increase of 15.1 percent in the previous month and 10.9 percent in May 2021. On an MoM basis, it increased by 0.6 percent in May 2022 compared to an increase of 1.6 percent in the previous month and a decrease of -0.03 percent in May 2021.

Weekly Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) inflation on a YoY basis increased by 14.1 percent in May 2022 compared to an increase of 14.2 percent a month earlier and an increase of 19.7 percent in May 2021. On an MoM basis, it increased by 0.6 percent in May 2022 compared to an increase of 1.5 percent a month earlier and an increase of 0.8 percent in May 2021.

The Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation, on a YoY basis, increased by 29.6 percent in May 2022 as compared to an increase of 28.1 percent a month earlier and an increase of 19.4 percent in May 2021. WPI inflation on an MoM basis increased by 1.4 percent in May 2022 compared to an increase of 3.2 percent a month earlier and an increase of 0.3 percent in the corresponding month, i.e., May 2021.

Measured by non-food, non-energy Urban increased by 9.7 percent on a YoY basis in May 2022 compared to an increase of 9.1 percent in the previous month and 6.8 percent in May 2021. On an MoM basis, it increased by 0.7 percent in May 2022 compared to an increase of 1.1 percent in the previous month and an increase of 0.2 percent in the corresponding month of last year, i.e., May 2021.

Measured by non-food, non-energy Rural increased by 11.5 percent on a YoY basis in May 2022 compared to an increase of 10.9 percent in the previous month and 7.6 percent in May 2021. On an MoM basis, it increased by 0.9 percent in May 2022 compared to an increase of 1.2 percent in the previous month and an increase of 0.3 percent in the corresponding month of last year, i.e., May 2021.

Measured by a 20 percent weighted trimmed mean Urban increased by 10.7 percent on a YoY basis in May 2022 compared to 10.5 percent in the previous month and 10.0 percent in May 2021. On an MoM basis, it increased by 0.8 percent in May 2022 compared to an increase of 0.9 percent in the previous month and an increase of 0.2 percent in the corresponding month of last year, i.e., May 2021.

Measured by a 20 percent weighted trimmed mean, Rural increased by 14.1 percent on a YoY basis in May 2022 as compared to 12.8 percent in the previous month and by 10.3 percent in May 2021. On an MoM basis, it increased by 1.4 percent in May 2022 as compared to an increase of 0.9 percent in the previous month and an increase of 0.4 percent in the corresponding month of last year, i.e., May 2021.

The top few commodities, which varied from the previous month and contributed to an increase in the Urban CPI among the foods are onions (36.17 percent), chicken (16.98 percent), eggs (13.07 percent), wheat flour (10.51 percent), gram whole (6.68 percent), Pulse Masoor (5.96 percent), Meat (3.98 percent), Rice (3.40 percent), Pulse Mash (2.43 percent), Wheat (2.06 percent), Mustard Oil (1.93 percent), Pulse Gram (1.59 percent) and Pulse Moong (1.28 percent).

Commodities that registered a decrease were Tomatoes (37.73 percent), Vegetables (15.26 percent), Fruits (12.94 percent), Sugar (2.05 percent), and Condiments & Spices (1.58 percent).

Among non-food items that registered an increase are Stationery (8.00 percent), Plastic Products (4.75 percent), Motor Vehicles (3.30 percent), Cleaning & Laundering (3.26 percent), Motor Fuel (3.19 percent), Furniture & Furnishing (2.46 percent), Washing Soap/Detergents/Match Box (2.19 percent), Household Equipments (2.05 percent), Motor Vehicle Accessories (2.01 percent) and Tailoring (1.35 percent) and decreased among Electricity Charges (15.46 percent).

The top few commodities which varied on a Year-on-Year basis from the corresponding month of the previous year, i.e., May 2021, are given below:

FOOD:

Increased: Tomatoes (162.22 percent), Onions (153.44 percent), Cooking Oil (60.05 percent), Vegetable Ghee (58.7 percent), Mustard Oil (56.76 percent), Pulse Masoor (50.33 percent), Gram Whole (39.56 percent), Meat (24.79 percent), Vegetables (24.42 percent), Wheat Flour (19.17 percent), Wheat (18.42 percent) and Besan (14.30 percent).

Decreased: Pulse Moong (24.03 percent), Potatoes (21.6 percent), Condiments & Spices (17.50 percent), and Sugar (13.74 percent).

NON-FOOD:

Increased: Liquefied Hydrocarbons (103.09 percent), Motor Fuel (44.35 percent), Cleaning & Laundering (27.44 percent), Stationery (21.37 percent), Motor Vehicles (19.74 percent), Washing Soap/Detergents/Match Box (18.71 percent), Motor Vehicle Accessories (17.01 percent), Household Equipment (16.77 percent), Plastic Products (16.28 percent) and Construction input items (13.25 percent).

Decreased: Electricity Charges (11.81 percent).

The top few commodities, which varied from the previous month and contributed to an increase in Rural CPI are given below:

FOOD:

Onions (28.60 percent), Chicken (17.73 percent), Eggs (10.48 percent), Gram Whole (8.33 percent), Potatoes (6.95 percent), Wheat Flour (5.28 percent), Mustard Oil (5.16 percent), Pulse Masoor (4.56 percent), Meat (3.13 percent), Pulse Gram (2.79 percent), Pulse Mash (2.48 percent), Rice (2.33 percent), Milk (2.05 percent) and Cooking Oil (1.67 percent).

Decreased: Tomatoes (50.78 percent), Vegetables (20.05 percent), Fruits (1.68 percent), Sugar (1.63 percent) and Condiments & Spices (0.47 percent).

NON-FOOD:

Increased: Motor Vehicles’ Accessories (3.64 percent), Motor Fuels (3.15 percent), Readymade Garments (3.01 percent), Stationery (2.75 percent), Major Tools & Equipments (2.44 percent), Furniture & Furnishing (2.40 percent), Household equipment (2.28 percent) and Tailoring (2.15 percent).

Decreased: Electricity Charges (15.46 percent).

The top few commodities which varied from the corresponding month of the previous year, i.e., May 2021, are given below:

FOOD:

Increased: Onions (151.37 percent), Tomatoes (147.73 percent), Mustard Oil (62.14 percent), Cooking Oil (61.15 percent),

Vegetable Ghee (59.87 percent), Pulse Masoor (52.88 percent), Gram Whole (48.6 percent), Vegetables (39.29 percent), Fruits

(27.71 percent), Meat (22.87 percent), Wheat (22.25 percent), Beans (21.22 percent), Wheat Flour (20.15 percent), and Besan (16.58 percent).

Decreased: Pulse Moong (25.24 percent), Potatoes (21.31 percent), Condiments & Spices (14.63 percent), and Sugar (13.13 percent).

NON-FOOD:

Increased: Liquefied Hydrocarbons (77.74 percent), Motor Fuels (43.73 percent), Cleaning & Laundering (22.08 percent), Motor Vehicles Accessories (20.93 percent), Washing Soaps/Detergents/Match Box (20.49 percent), Construction Input Items (18.79 percent), Major Tools & Equipment (18.11 percent), Hosiery (17.84 percent), Furniture & Furnishing (17.33 percent) and stationery (15.30 percent).

Decreased: Electricity Charges (11.81 percent).

The top few commodities which varied from the previous month and contributed to the WPI inflation and increase included increased Concrete Mixture (20.00 percent), Poultry (17.75 percent), Bed Foam (15.98 percent), Eggs (12.79 percent), Pulses (12.70 percent), Matches (11.14 percent), Bajra (9.61 percent), Furnace Oil (9.33 percent), Chuff Cutter (7.81 percent), Maize (7.76 percent), Pipe Fittings (7.7 percent), Lathe Machines (7.61 percent), Air Conditioners (7.42 percent), Wheat Flour (7.18 percent), Auto Tires (6.74 percent), Rice (5.76 percent), Chemicals (5.60 percent), Cotton Seeds (5.51 percent), Fibre Crops (4.18 percent), Soaps & Detergents (3.89 percent), Kerosene Oil (3.86 percent), Diesel (3.84 percent), Motor Spirit (3.34 percent), Wheat (3.26 percent), Mobil Oil (3.10 percent), Motor Vehicles (2.36 percent), Fertilizers (1.73 percent) and Meat (1.66 percent).

Decreased: Fruits (24.29 percent), Vegetables (14.05 percent), Electrical Energy (9.09 percent), Steel Bar & Sheets (4.90 percent), Potatoes (4.27 percent), and Sugar (1.30 percent).

Year-on-Year, the top few commodities, which varied from the previous year are given below:

Increased: Furnace Oil (126.78 percent), Chuff Cutter (115.61 percent), Concrete Mixture (95.88 percent), Fibre Crops (83.75 percent), Vegetables (71.16 percent), Chemicals (69.17 percent), Cultivators (68.18 percent), Vegetable Ghee (65.97 percent), Oil Seeds (65.22 percent), Kerosene Oil (63.01 percent), Coal (57.42 percent), Fertilizers (50.91 percent), Diesel (48.3 percent), Bed Foam (48.01 percent), Motor Spirit (46.34 percent), Air Conditioners (42.55 percent), Vegetable Oil (42.03 percent), Steel Bar & Sheets (41.73 percent), Pipe Fittings (36.13 percent), Cement (36.12 percent), Pulses (34.4 percent), Lathe Machines (33.49 percent), Tractors (30.77 percent), Auto Tires (27.14 percent), Motorcycles (25.96 percent), Wheat (19.91 percent), Soaps & Detergents (19.61 percent), Wheat Flour (19.60 percent), Mobil Oil (18.34 percent), Motor Vehicles (18.21 percent), and Meat (17.68 percent).

Decreased: Spices (35.74 percent), Potatoes (32.86 percent), Stimulant & Spice Crops (31.29 percent), Fruits (12.25 percent),

Sugar (12.1 percent) and Eggs (1.64 percent).