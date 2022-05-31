Key Projects Unable to Utilize Allocated Development Funds

Funds for several major projects under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) have not been released in the current fiscal year, and on the other hand, fund were not utilized despite being released for certain projects.

According to sources, funds were allocated for the New Gwadar International Airport, Faisalabad-Khanewal Motorway, and the Kala Shah Kaku-Lahore Highway Project.

However, the amount of Rs 1.14 billion allocated for the New Gwadar International Airport for the current fiscal year was not released.

For the Faisalabad-Khanewal Motorway, an amount of Rs. 100 million was released but not a single rupee was spent. Similarly, an amount of Rs 10 million was released for the Kala Shah Kaku-Lahore Highway Project, but no money was spent, sources said.

Moreover, the Rajanpur-DG Khan Highway along with the DG Khan-DI Khan 245 km road also did not see any progress. Likewise, the Khyber Pass Economic Corridor, with financial support from the World Bank, did not make progress. Sources said that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Islamabad-Raikot Project failed to acquire land, and work on the Gilgit-Shandur Road also could not begin.

Sources said that no work was done on the Khuzdar–Kuchlak Section of the National Highway (N-25) despite the allocation of funds. The Financial Inclusion & Infrastructure Project of the Ministry of Finance also did not see any progress despite the allocation of funds, sources said.