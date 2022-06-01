For the First Time in Pakistan, Get Free Travel Insurance with Bookme.pk

Have you been hearing or reading something about free travel insurance lately?

Well, you’re not the only one and it is in fact already here. Bookme.pk is now providing a free travel insurance package with your domestic flight ticket.

To make your trips securer and more stress-free, Bookme is making an exciting offer that the Pakistani tourists/travelers had been longing for.

Imagine how frustrating it would be to have your flight canceled at the last minute or to lose your checked-in baggage during a flight.

Well, fret no more because Bookme knows you are important and in a hurry, and will have you covered in unforeseen circumstances during your trips.

Being the leader in the Pakistani e-tickets market, Bookme always seeks to provide low-cost and convenient travel solutions to all its customers.

And this time around, keeping in mind the need for travel insurance for Pakistani travelers, Bookme has stepped up again to provide them with affordable and convenient travel insurance plans.

Bookme has introduced a free travel insurance plan for domestic flights, and will be launching a dedicated insurance plan for international flights soon.

Reasons to Avail Travel Insurance

Only 80% of flights arrive on time in Pakistan and you cannot afford to lose your money if your flight gets canceled

A missing bag can ruin your trip

Medical emergencies overseas can be really expensive

Accidents can and do happen while traveling, and one needs to stay afloat on their financial situation

You might have spent your savings on the trip you have planned, but anything can happen when you are on the go. Isn’t it better to get your trip insured to avoid such strokes of bad luck?

How to Claim Travel Insurance through Bookme.pk?

Look for the option of ‘Free Insurance’ in ‘My Booking’ section in the Bookme app

Tap on ‘Claim Insurance’

Fill out the necessary information to claim your insurance

Your insurance will be claimed and the amount will be added to your Bookme wallet upon approval

So, book your next trip through Bookme.pk and get up to 15% discount on all your domestic flight bookings, e.g. Lahore to Karachi flights, and up to 5% discount on international flight bookings, e.g. Karachi to Dubai Flights.

Head over to the Bookme app or website and browse all the great deals and massive discounts on flights to make your next tour secure and hassle-free.