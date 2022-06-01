HEC Punjab’s Sub-Committee Illegally Changes Policy Regarding New Universities

The Accreditation Committee of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) Punjab has unlawfully changed the policy regarding the establishment of new universities.

The policy enacted by the Punjab government was changed at the 28th meeting of the HEC Punjab held on 9 May with VC Quaid-e-Azam University, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali Shah, in the chair.

During the meeting, the committee decided that the sponsors of a university will be required to ensure the availability of 10 acres of land in one piece to receive the grant of a charter.

In case the land is not available in one piece, the sponsors will be required to ensure the availability of 3 acres of land in one piece in the city and 7 acres on the outskirts of the city.

Besides, the HEC Punjab’s Accreditation Committee also formed a sub-committee for the onsite evaluation of the cases for the grant of charter and approval of sub-campuses.

Educationists have criticized the move, claiming that the HEC Punjab’s Accreditation Committee has transgressed from its mandate. Section 12 of the HEC Punjab Act 2014 only empowers the Accreditation Committee to make ‘recommendations’ to the HEC Punjab.