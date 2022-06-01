42 Pakistani Universities Feature in Times Higher Education Asia University Rankings 2022

42 Pakistani universities have featured in the Times Higher Education (THE) Asia University Rankings 2022. While 21 national institutes have been ranked by THE, the remaining have been granted the status of a ‘reporter’ on the list.
According to details, Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) leads the chart among Pakistani universities on the list. QAU is followed by Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan and International Islamic University Islamabad.
Here is the complete list of Pakistan’s institutions on THE Asia University Rankings 2022.
|Sr. No.
|University
|Ranking
|1.
|Quaid-i-Azam University
|116
|2.
|Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan
|=149
|3.
|International Islamic University, Islamabad
|=164
|4.
|Government College University Faisalabad
|166
|5.
|Hazara University Mansehra
|169
|6.
|University of Peshawar
|=192
|7.
|COMSATS University Islamabad
|201-250
|8.
|Lahore University of Management Sciences
|201-250
|9.
|University of Malakand
|201-250
|10.
|University of Agriculture, Faisalabad
|251-300
|11.
|National University of Sciences and Technology
|251-300
|12.
|The Islamia University of Bahawalpur
|301-350
|13.
|University of Lahore
|301-350
|14.
|University of Punjab
|351-400
|15.
|University of Sargodha
|351-400
|16.
|Bahauddin Zakariya University
|401-500
|17.
|University of Engineering and Technology Lahore
|401-500
|18.
|PMAS Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi
|401-500
|19.
|University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore
|401-500
|20.
|Government College University Lahore
|501+
|21.
|University of Karachi
|501+
|22.
|Bahria University
|Reporter
|23.
|University of Balochistan
|Reporter
|24.
|Capital University of Science and Technology Islamabad
|Reporter
|25.
|Dawood University of Engineering and Technology
|Reporter
|26.
|Dow University of Health Sciences
|Reporter
|27.
|University of Education Lahore
|Reporter
|28.
|University of Faisalabad
|Reporter
|29.
|Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology
|Reporter
|30.
|Gomal University
|Reporter
|31.
|Government College Women University Faisalabad
|Reporter
|32.
|Government College Women University Sialkot
|Reporter
|33.
|Ilma University
|Reporter
|34.
|Jinnah Sindh Medical University
|Reporter
|35.
|Khwaja Fareed University of Engineering and Information Technology
|Reporter
|36.
|King Edward Medical University
|Reporter
|37.
|University of Management and Technology
|Reporter
|38.
|MNS University of Agriculture Multan
|Reporter
|39.
|NED University of Engineering and Technology
|Reporter
|40.
|Rawalpindi Medical University
|Reporter
|41.
|The Women University Multan
|Reporter
|42.
|Ziauddin University
|Reporter
The Asia University Rankings use the same 13 performance indicators as the World University Rankings, but they are focused to highlight the top Asian institutions.
The 2022 rankings include 616 universities from 31 countries that have been ranked on the basis of teaching, research, knowledge transfer, and international outlook.
Like last year, China has occupied the top two spots while Japan remains the most-represented country on the Asia University Rankings for the second consecutive year.
Let’s take a closer look at the top 10 universities on THE Asia University Rankings 2022.
|Sr. No.
|University
|Country
|Ranking
|1.
|Tsinghua University
|China
|1
|2.
|Peking University
|China
|2
|3.
|National University of Singapore
|Singapore
|3
|4.
|University of Hong Kong
|Hong Kong
|4
|5.
|Nanyang Technological University
|Singapore
|5
|6.
|The University of Tokyo
|Japan
|6
|7.
|Chinese University of Hong Kong
|Hong Kong
|7
|8.
|Seoul National University
|South Korea
|8
|9.
|The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology
|Hong Kong
|9
|10.
|Fudan University
|China
|10