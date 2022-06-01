42 Pakistani Universities Feature in Times Higher Education Asia University Rankings 2022

By Haroon Hayder | Published Jun 1, 2022 | 5:35 pm

42 Pakistani universities have featured in the Times Higher Education (THE) Asia University Rankings 2022. While 21 national institutes have been ranked by THE, the remaining have been granted the status of a ‘reporter’ on the list.

According to details, Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) leads the chart among Pakistani universities on the list. QAU is followed by Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan and International Islamic University Islamabad.

Here is the complete list of Pakistan’s institutions on THE Asia University Rankings 2022.

Sr. No. University Ranking
1. Quaid-i-Azam University 116
2. Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan =149
3. International Islamic University, Islamabad =164
4. Government College University Faisalabad 166
5. Hazara University Mansehra 169
6. University of Peshawar =192
7. COMSATS University Islamabad 201-250
8. Lahore University of Management Sciences 201-250
9. University of Malakand 201-250
10. University of Agriculture, Faisalabad 251-300
11. National University of Sciences and Technology 251-300
12. The Islamia University of Bahawalpur 301-350
13. University of Lahore 301-350
14. University of Punjab 351-400
15. University of Sargodha 351-400
16. Bahauddin Zakariya University 401-500
17. University of Engineering and Technology Lahore 401-500
18. PMAS Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi 401-500
19. University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore 401-500
20. Government College University Lahore 501+
21. University of Karachi 501+
22. Bahria University Reporter
23. University of Balochistan Reporter
24. Capital University of Science and Technology Islamabad Reporter
25. Dawood University of Engineering and Technology Reporter
26. Dow University of Health Sciences Reporter
27. University of Education Lahore Reporter
28. University of Faisalabad Reporter
29. Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology Reporter
30. Gomal University Reporter
31. Government College Women University Faisalabad Reporter
32. Government College Women University Sialkot Reporter
33. Ilma University Reporter
34. Jinnah Sindh Medical University Reporter
35. Khwaja Fareed University of Engineering and Information Technology Reporter
36. King Edward Medical University Reporter
37. University of Management and Technology Reporter
38. MNS University of Agriculture Multan Reporter
39. NED University of Engineering and Technology Reporter
40. Rawalpindi Medical University Reporter
41. The Women University Multan Reporter
42. Ziauddin University Reporter
The Asia University Rankings use the same 13 performance indicators as the World University Rankings, but they are focused to highlight the top Asian institutions.

The 2022 rankings include 616 universities from 31 countries that have been ranked on the basis of teaching, research, knowledge transfer, and international outlook.

Like last year, China has occupied the top two spots while Japan remains the most-represented country on the Asia University Rankings for the second consecutive year.

Let’s take a closer look at the top 10 universities on THE Asia University Rankings 2022.

Sr. No. University Country Ranking
1. Tsinghua University China 1
2. Peking University China 2
3. National University of Singapore Singapore 3
4. University of Hong Kong Hong Kong 4
5. Nanyang Technological University Singapore 5
6. The University of Tokyo Japan 6
7. Chinese University of Hong Kong Hong Kong 7
8. Seoul National University South Korea 8
9. The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology Hong Kong 9
10. Fudan University China 10

 

