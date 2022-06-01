42 Pakistani Universities Feature in Times Higher Education Asia University Rankings 2022

42 Pakistani universities have featured in the Times Higher Education (THE) Asia University Rankings 2022. While 21 national institutes have been ranked by THE, the remaining have been granted the status of a ‘reporter’ on the list.

According to details, Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) leads the chart among Pakistani universities on the list. QAU is followed by Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan and International Islamic University Islamabad.

ALSO READ Govt Leaves Freelancers Waiting After Claiming to Invite PayPal to Pakistan

Here is the complete list of Pakistan’s institutions on THE Asia University Rankings 2022.

Sr. No. University Ranking 1. Quaid-i-Azam University 116 2. Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan =149 3. International Islamic University, Islamabad =164 4. Government College University Faisalabad 166 5. Hazara University Mansehra 169 6. University of Peshawar =192 7. COMSATS University Islamabad 201-250 8. Lahore University of Management Sciences 201-250 9. University of Malakand 201-250 10. University of Agriculture, Faisalabad 251-300 11. National University of Sciences and Technology 251-300 12. The Islamia University of Bahawalpur 301-350 13. University of Lahore 301-350 14. University of Punjab 351-400 15. University of Sargodha 351-400 16. Bahauddin Zakariya University 401-500 17. University of Engineering and Technology Lahore 401-500 18. PMAS Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi 401-500 19. University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore 401-500 20. Government College University Lahore 501+ 21. University of Karachi 501+ 22. Bahria University Reporter 23. University of Balochistan Reporter 24. Capital University of Science and Technology Islamabad Reporter 25. Dawood University of Engineering and Technology Reporter 26. Dow University of Health Sciences Reporter 27. University of Education Lahore Reporter 28. University of Faisalabad Reporter 29. Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology Reporter 30. Gomal University Reporter 31. Government College Women University Faisalabad Reporter 32. Government College Women University Sialkot Reporter 33. Ilma University Reporter 34. Jinnah Sindh Medical University Reporter 35. Khwaja Fareed University of Engineering and Information Technology Reporter 36. King Edward Medical University Reporter 37. University of Management and Technology Reporter 38. MNS University of Agriculture Multan Reporter 39. NED University of Engineering and Technology Reporter 40. Rawalpindi Medical University Reporter 41. The Women University Multan Reporter 42. Ziauddin University Reporter

ALSO READ Pakistan Railways Leases Over 4,500 Acres Land to Generate Revenue

The Asia University Rankings use the same 13 performance indicators as the World University Rankings, but they are focused to highlight the top Asian institutions.

The 2022 rankings include 616 universities from 31 countries that have been ranked on the basis of teaching, research, knowledge transfer, and international outlook.

Like last year, China has occupied the top two spots while Japan remains the most-represented country on the Asia University Rankings for the second consecutive year.

Let’s take a closer look at the top 10 universities on THE Asia University Rankings 2022.