High Court Stops Lahore Traffic Police From Issuing E-Tickets

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has declared e-tickets illegal, stopping City Traffic Police (CTP) Lahore from issuing tickets through Safe City cameras.

The development emerged after hearing a petition filed by several citizens through advocates Mazhar Amin and Awais Saleem, challenging the issuance of e-tickets.

A single-member bench of the LHC comprising Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh had reserved the verdict on the previous hearing of the case. The judge announced the reserved decision earlier today.

While reading the decision, Justice Tariq said that CTP Lahore holds no authority for issuing e-tickets to citizens for traffic violations without receiving approval from the Punjab cabinet.

During the previous hearing, Justice Tariq had asked Additional Attorney General Punjab to state the laws under which CTP Lahore has been issuing e-tickets. The official failed to provide any answers to the court.

In case CTP Lahore wants to continue issuing e-tickets through safe city cameras, it needs to forward a summary to the Punjab cabinet for granting legal cover to e-tickets.