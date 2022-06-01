India Agrees to Communicate Advance Flood-flow Information With Pakistan

Pakistan Commissioner for Indus Waters Syed Muhammad Mehar Ali Shah has said that India has agreed to communicate advance flood-flow information as per the provisions of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) 1960.

He was talking with the media at Wahga Border after the conclusion of a two-day meeting of the Indus Water Commission between Pakistan and India in New Delhi.

Shah said that the issue of the Kishanganga project is being looked at by the World Bank (WB), as it is beyond the scope of the Indus Waters Treaty.

The Pakistan Commissioner for Indus Waters said that Pakistan was raising objections to the Pakal Dul and Lower Kalnai hydropower projects. He said that India has agreed to discuss objections to these projects in the next meeting. He added that India is willing to work according to the rules set in Indus Waters Treaty.

The 118th meeting of the Pakistan-India Permanent Indus Commission (PIC) ended on Tuesday.

The 6-member Pakistani delegation was led by Syed Muhammad Mehar Ali Shah whereas the Indian delegation was headed by the Indian Commissioner for Indus Waters A K Pal.

A wide range of water-related issues between Pakistan and India were discussed which included the advance sharing of flood information, the program of tours/ inspections, and the signing of the report of the Permanent Indus Commission for the year ending March 31, 2022, a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

The statement added that Pakistan highlighted its objections to India’s hydroelectric projects on the Western rivers. Response to Pakistan’s objections to Indian projects including Pakal Dul was also sought. The Indian side was urged to communicate advance flood-flow information as per the provisions of the Treaty and the practice in vogue from 1989 until 2018, it said.