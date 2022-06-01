PM Shehbaz Eyes $5 Billion Trade Volume With Turkey

Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has urged Pakistan’s and Turkey’s business communities to take bilateral trade to $5 billion within the next three years.

The premier along with a high-level delegation from Pakistan is on a three-day official visit to Turkey. Addressing a reception hosted in his honor by the President of the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey Rifat Hisarciklioglu, the premier affirmed his government’s all-out support in this regard.

The PM said that it is unfortunate that the historic friendship between Pakistan and Turkey is not reflected in the bilateral trade which is only around $1.1 billion. He said the government has eliminated all the impediments to the business sector and urged Turkish investors to invest their capital in multiple sectors like agriculture, IT, dairy, textile, and several other fields.

PM Sharif thanked the Turkish people and leadership for supporting Pakistan during earthquakes and floods besides showing its unwavering support for the Kashmir cause. He also reiterated Pakistan’s stance to support Turkey on the Cyprus issue.