Pakistan Finishes 5th in Hockey Asia Cup After 8-0 Win Over Bangladesh

Pakistan hockey team comfortably defeated Bangladesh by eight goals in the fifth position match of the Hockey Asia Cup held in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Pakistan’s chances of reaching the super four stage of the event were dealt a major setback last week when the Men in Green lost 2-3 to Japan in a closely fought Pool A match in Jakarta.

In the match against Bangladesh, Rizwan Ali and Mubashir Ali scored the first three goals for Pakistan in the 11th, 16th, and 32nd minutes. All three goals were scored through short corners. The fourth field goal for Pakistan was scored by Afraz.

The fifth field goal was scored by Abdul Hanan Shahid in the 39th minute, the sixth field goal by Umar Bhatta in the 48th minute, the seventh field goal was by Ijaz Ahmed in the 53rd minute and the eighth field goal was scored by Ghazanfar Ali.

Earlier in the tournament, Pakistan drew the first match of the tournament with India and defeated Indonesia 13-0, but the hopes of reaching the super four stage were dashed when India defeated Indonesia by a bigger margin.

The national team has also failed to qualify for the upcoming 2023 Hockey World Cup after failing to reach the super four stage in Asia Cup.