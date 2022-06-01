Pakistani Stars Leave England’s T20 Blast Midway for Series Against Windies

Shadab Khan and Haris Rauf will soon join the national team for the West Indies series as they wave goodbye to their English county team. Both Shadab and Haris were representing Yorkshire in T20 Blast.

Shadab Khan is set to make a comeback post his injury during the PSL 7. The star leg-spinner has stated that he joined Yorkshire to get in the rhythm prior to the home series against West Indies. Shadab Khan expressed optimism to dominate against West Indies as he bowled well in the tough English conditions.

When questioned about the upcoming World Cup, the vice-captain said that the T20 World Cup is quite far and the main focus for the team is the bilateral series right now. While commenting on the hot weather expected in Multan, Shadab Khan said that they will have to adjust to weather conditions because they are professionals.

Haris Rauf declared that the experience of county cricket will help him at the international level as it is difficult to control the ball in English conditions. Haris Rauf also said that the players representing Pakistan are bound to put up their best show despite harsh weather.

Haris Rauf featured in the Country Championship as well as the initial phase of the T20 Blast and his time with Yorkshire has come to an end for this year. However, Shadab Khan, who signed up for the T20 tournament only, will be returning to England once his national duties end.