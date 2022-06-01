President Summons NA on Monday for Budget Session

President Dr Arif Alvi has summoned the budget session of the National Assembly on June 6 (Monday), the President House said Wednesday.

The session has been convened under Article 54(1) of the Constitution and will be held at 4 pm at the Parliament House.

However, the federal budget for the financial year 2022-23 will be presented in the session on June 10 (Friday).

This will be the fourth annual budget of the current lower house where Finance Minister Miftah Ismail will present the first budget of the two-month-old coalition government.