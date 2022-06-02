Careem Suspends its Food Delivery Service Due to Economic Instability

Careem, the Dubai-headquartered ride-hailing company, Thursday confirmed that it has suspended its food service in Pakistan.

The company told ProPakistani that the decision was made to focus on serving customers’ needs for ride-hailing and delivery.

The company added that it will look to restart the service again in the future when the economic condition is more favorable.

“Careem first earned customers’ trust with a world-class ride-hailing service. Mobility is essential to simplifying daily life and we know hundreds of thousands of people across Pakistan have come to rely on Careem to move around,” the company said in its statement.

It added “As economic conditions shift, we remain committed to ensuring that our customers have access to safe, adorable and reliable transportation though ride-hailing and the ability to order anything using our delivery service.”

