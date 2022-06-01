Truck It In Joins Airlift, Swvl and Fires Around 30% Workforce

Truck It In follows Airlift and Swvl in a wave of major layoffs as the company overhauls its business to address the impact of the global slump.

According to sources, around 30 percent of employees have been laid off as a result of this change.

The logistics company is laying off some employees and paying them “generous” severance compensation as part of its “business optimization” plan.

The company statement read: “This past year, Truck It In has improved and optimized logistics for more than 600 businesses and digitized thousands of truckers across Pakistan. The current global economic uncertainty has forced us to recalibrate our strategy”.

Moving forward, the company is “wholly committed to serving the shippers and truckers of Pakistan in a leaner way, ensuring that we create value for all of our stakeholders and chart our independent path forward. This will be achieved by focusing on sustainable growth, optimized operations footprint, and simplifying our infrastructure”.

“Our strong market presence is an outcome of the outstanding contributions of our tribe members. We are incredibly proud and grateful for all of their contributions. Some of our colleagues will be moving on to solve other challenges due to this calibration. To help them transition, Truck It In will provide generous severance packages to impacted colleagues and facilitate alternate employment opportunities. We are bullish on the future of freight in Pakistan. The future is digital, and we will be spearheading it,” it concluded.

Unlike Swvl, Truck It In hasn’t said much about the compensation or assistance it plans on providing to the laid-off staff. Airlift also produced a directory to assist firm alumni in finding new positions, while Swvl set up a list of incentives to assist employees in finding new jobs.