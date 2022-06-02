SWVL Discontinues its Intracity Shuttle Service

The ongoing economic turmoil has caused SWVL to halt its intracity shuttle service in major cities across Pakistan. In an official notification, SWVL stated that it is suspending intracity rides in Multan, Faisalabad, Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi.

It added that its city-to-city and business-to-business travel service is still available. The company has not commented on whether it is a temporary or a permanent suspension of service.

This news comes immediately after reports of SWVL’s plan to downsize 32 percent of its workforce. This strategy is a part of the company’s portfolio optimization plan to promote efficiency and reduce central costs in order to accelerate profitability and achieve positive cash flow by 2023.

Swvl seeks to offer monetary, non-monetary, and job placement support to enable a seamless transition of its employees to new occupations. SWVL’s portfolio optimization program includes:

Continuation and organic and inorganic growth of Transport as a Service (TaaS) and Software as a Service (SaaS) business across all markets.

Focus of the Business to Consumer (B2C) business on Egypt and Pakistan, currently the company’s highest B2C revenue contribution and profitability markets.

Optimizing B2C route networks in certain cities as well as headcount and operating expenses.

Continued investment in developing the Company’s proprietary technology stack.

SWVL isn’t the only company to face issues in Pakistan as the country’s tech-based service sector is going through a turbulent phase due to poor economic conditions forcing multiple players to lay off their resources in a bid to stay afloat.

Note: ProPakistani reached out to SWVL for its remarks on the situation and is awaiting a response.