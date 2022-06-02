Customs to Conduct Snap Checks at Airports to Ensure Implementation of Import Ban

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has directed the Collectors of Customs to conduct snap checks and surprise visits at airports to stop the “Khapias” from bringing commercial quantities of banned items into the country.

Collectors of Customs have received the instructions from the FBR on the 24/7 supervision at the airports.

According to the FBR’s instructions, from now onwards, every arrival shift at the airports should be physically supervised by an Assistant/Deputy Collector (AC/DC). The supervisory AC/DC should ensure that genuine passengers are not harassed in case of their baggage containing the items banned via SRO 598(I)/2022, and are facilitated.

Furthermore, the on-duty AC/DC must ensure that commercial quantities of the banned items are not being slipped away in passenger baggage so that the phenomena of “Khapias” is discouraged, thereby ensuring facilitation to genuine passengers.

The Collector of Customs will make snap visits daily during the day to ensure that the above instructions are being followed in letter and spirit, FBR added.