Did Govt Lift the Ban on Pet Food Import?

The federal government had imposed a ban on the import of 38 luxury and non-essential items to rein in the rising import bill and growing current account deficit earlier this month.

The list of banned imported items also included pet food which had a monthly import of around $6.4 million during FY 2021-22, accounting for less than 1% of the total monthly value of the banned imported items.

ALSO READ Babar Azam Edges Closer to Unique Milestone in ICC Cricket World Cup Super League

The development enraged pet owners and animal carers across the country as they claimed that they fear for their cats, dogs, and zoo animals because of the lack of presence of high-quality local pet food brands.

Amid severe backlash, the federal government lifted the ban on the import of two items. In an official notification, the government exempted ‘energy savers’ and ‘other than cat and dog feed.’

ALSO READ Islamabad Traffic Police Gets a Manual Car Driving Simulator for Students

The notification was misinterpreted and misreported by most media outlets in the country. The media outlets reported that the government has lifted the ban on the import of cat and dog food.

However, it has now turned out that the government didn’t exempt cat and dog food. In fact, the government exempted all animal food except for cat and dog food. This means that the ban on the import of cat and dog food remains in place.