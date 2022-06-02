Islamabad’s Local Govt Elections to Take Place on 31 July 2022

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued a revised schedule for the local government elections in Islamabad, according to which, polling will take place on 31 July 2022.

As per the schedule, the candidates may submit their nomination papers with the Returning Officers (ROs) between 13 and 16 June while the names of the candidates will be published on 17 June.

The scrutiny process of the nomination papers will continue from 22 to 26 June whereas appeals could be filed against the decision of the ROs between 2 and 25 June.

Three days, from 27 to 29 June, have been set for the Appellate Tribunal to decide the appeals followed by the publication of the revised list of the candidates on 30 June.

Likewise, 01 July will be the last date for the withdrawal of candidates and the publication of the revised list of candidates, while the symbols will be allotted on 02 July.

The election will be held on 31 July, and the results will be announced on 05 August.