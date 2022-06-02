Swabi University Demands Huge Application Processing Fee for Vacant Posts

Swabi University has invited applications from the domicile holders of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for nine vacant administrative posts in the institute on a regular basis.

However, Swabi University has asked interested individuals to submit exorbitant application processing fee through bank draft or online deposit before applying for the posts.

According to details, there are seven vacant posts in grade 17 at Swabi University. Applicants are required to deposit Rs. 5,000 as the application processing fee for each grade 17 seat.

On the other hand, applicants are required to deposit Rs. 5,500 and Rs. 6,500 as the application processing fee for each vacant post of grade 18 and grade 20 respectively.

To be clear, Swabi University has demanded a significantly higher application processing fee than both KP Public Service Commission (KPPSC) and Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC).

Judging by previous advertisements, KPPSC charges Rs. 500 as a non-refundable application processing fee for posts of grades 17, 18, and 20. FPSC charges Rs. 300 as application processing fee for posts of grade 17, Rs. 750 for grade 18, and Rs. 1,500 for grade 21.