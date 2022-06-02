Meet Pakistan’s Top Innovator Building the Future of the Internet

It’s almost unbelievable for the younger generation to learn about the times when the internet was struggling to see mass adoption. Everyday users had a distrust and unfamiliarity with the internet, and many did not understand its purpose or what benefit it could have to their daily lives.

Businesses didn’t see the purpose of having the internet, as in the early days, it would tie up the phone line, and creating a website was an extensive and expensive luxury that businesses did not see much use for.

Flash forward to today, when we think about the internet, we most certainly recognize the critical role that it plays in our daily lives. For some of us, it’s hard to reflect upon the times when we did not have the World Wide Web as a tool acting as an invisible hand continuously moving and shaping the world as we know it today.

Is the internet building the future, or are we building the internet?

What is left for us to wonder, given that the internet is nearing total adoption globally, has enabled the continuous connection of everything, and made all information accessible, is what could possibly be next? The answer is Web3 technologies.

The Web3 space is growing at a faster annual rate than the internet initially had. As the world swiftly moves further towards metaverse-style realities, and as more people live their lives behind a screen, we are learning more and more how Web3, Blockchain, NFTs, and cryptocurrencies are revolutionary and necessary technologies.

With all of this potential, we must provide tools and resources to foster the mass adoption of Web3 technologies.

New Innovator on the Blockchain

Furqan Ahmed, a serial Entrepreneur and seasoned Blockchain Veteran stemming from industry-leading projects such as Edgeware, Darwinia, Plasm, Subscan, and EvolutionLand, is a digital native born and raised in Pakistan.

From the age of five, he has shown a natural talent for computing, a skill he nurtured throughout his life, leading him to receive scholarships for computing courses from prestigious American universities. However, ultimately, he decided to study software engineering in Karachi.

Furqan’s true venture into blockchain began with a fundamental question back in 2016, when he started discovering about what the world’s strongest currency was. The answer was the same as it is now – Bitcoin.

This triggered a hyper fixation that led him to become an esteemed entrepreneur in the blockchain space. Through his formative stages as a creator, Furqan learned that identity is everything.

Through an unwavering devotion to his Pakistani heritage and culture, Furqan is passionate about making Pakistan a major player in the new wave of the web.

This led him to build a company that would change the world, driven by the desire to bring sheer and unequivocal value. He named it Anmol and like the name suggests in Urdu, Anmol is all about adding value.

This is why Pakistani values drive Anmol. He understands his heritage and is proud to display it. In such a Western and Euro-centric world, this is not only a breath of fresh air but a bravely defiant stance against the status quo. Identity is all we are; it is what makes us unique.

Anmol Network is driven by two core values: bringing Web3 to the masses and reducing the complexity of the market. These two areas commonly hold back the new wave of the internet, as businesses often feel too daunted to build their infrastructure on this technology.

Anmol aims to fix that by providing tools that make Web3 easy to access, easy to use, and above all, easy to understand.

“If Web3 is to become the norm, then it needs to become a welcome and approachable space. This is why we are working so hard to ensure our toolkit and blockchain is functional and simple for all users, regardless of plans, size, or technical background,” Furqan Ahmed explains.

“ We see Anmol as the missing piece in this industry. The Web3 market is currently disjointed, off-putting to newcomers, and deeply inaccessible.”

“Anmol is aiming to fix this by crafting an interoperable and beginner-friendly infrastructure for onboarding and transitioning organizations into Web3 technologies. We believe this is necessary for widespread adoption and overall maturity, as an industry like this cannot grow and become stable without a global network of varied and avid users,” he informs.

Portal to the Web3 Space

Anmol is focused on the notion of on-boarding people into Web3, a practical concept compared to other socio-economic ideas in the space such as radical decentralization, autonomy, and voting rights.

With this in mind, Anmol sets goals for onboarding one billion newcomers to the industry through a multitude of easy-to-use Web3 tools and features accessible through cloud wallet integration.

It allows people to connect to the blockchain via email or phone number, in addition to supporting Metamask, Wallet Connect, and Coinbase Wallets with plans to integrate many other popular wallets in the future.

This is a massive step for blockchain adoption, as using crypto wallets often can be off-putting for the average consumer.

Anmol Network’s platform lets end users create and maintain their own digital assets in any way they wish to engage with Web3, all with no code required!

With Anmol, users can create PFP NFT collections, 3d NFTs, NFT tickets, mint their own tokens or fan tokens, create custom metaverse wearables, deploy and manage decentralized community-based DAOs, create in-game assets, and do much more!

Anmol empowers users to participate in Web3 in the same way that WordPress or Canva has allowed users to join in building the internet we know today!

Anmol DApps and tools will not only be deployed on their native chain but at the protocol level on multiple other chains, such as Polygon, ETH, Solana, BSC, and many others.