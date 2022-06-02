Sindh University Bans Students From Making TikTok Videos

Sindh University Jamshoro has imposed a ban on students from making TikTok videos on the premises of the institute after several videos deemed immoral by the administration went viral on the famous short video-sharing platform.

According to the official notification issued by the Director of the Student Affairs Department, Dr. Younis Leghari, many immoral TikTok videos shot at Sindh University have been making rounds on social networking sites.

Sindh University believes in the character building of students and contributing to national development while striving to provide the best educational and learning environment to its students, he said.

Therefore, the shooting of TikTok videos, particularly demonstrating unethical behavior, on the premises of Sindh University has been completely banned from now onwards.

If the administration catches any student shooting TikTok videos or observes any TikTok video made by students on social media platforms, disciplinary proceedings will be initiated against all of the involved students.

Students are also required to keep an eye on such activities and immediately alert the administration in case they observe any student making TikTok videos.