FDE Goes Against Govt’s Decision of Increasing Minimum Salary of Daily Wagers

The Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) has failed to comply with the announcement of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif regarding the increase in the minimum salary of daily wagers.

In his inaugural speech after getting elected in April this year, PM Shehbaz announced to increase the minimum salary of daily wagers from Rs. 18,000 to Rs. 25,000.

However, the FDE has not increased the salary, violating the executive decision of PM Shehbaz. In fact, hundreds of its daily wage employees have not been paid for the last several months.

Currently, there are more than 1,700 teaching and non-teaching staff members working at the FDE on daily wages, who have been facing a lot of difficulties due to non-payment of their dues.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, a senior official at the FDE said that the matter of making the daily wagers permanent has been pending since 2009. In 2009, the PPP government approved the regularization of over 100,000 contractual and daily wage employees.

While many departments regularized their contractual and daily wage employees, the FDE has failed to do the same. Moreover, Director General (DG) FDE, Dr. Ikram Ali Malik, has been overlooking the matter that directly affects over 1,700 families, the official noted, adding that discontentment among the daily wagers is growing due to the indifferent attitude of the incumbent DG.

Via: Daily Times