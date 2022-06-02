Superior University Celebrates Achieving No. 1 Rank Among Private Universities in Pakistan

Superior University became Pakistan’s number one private-sector university under the Times Higher Education Impact Ranking 2022.

The Times Higher Education Impact Rankings are one of the most renowned global performance tables that assess universities against their commitment to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals 2030 (SDGs).

This year’s THE Impact Rankings assessed more than 1,500 universities across 93 countries and regions, making them the largest and most diverse university rankings to date.

Adapted by the United Nations Member States in 2015, the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals serve as a roadmap for achieving a planet-wide sustainable future.

Under THE Impact Rankings, universities are evaluated based on their actions to advance the SDGs both within and outside their communities.

THE Impact Rankings examine hundreds of data pieces and qualitative evidence to tangibly measure higher education institutions’ impact on tackling pressing global concerns.

To celebrate this landmark achievement, Superior University held week-long celebrations that included cake-cutting ceremonies and various student-led activities at different campuses of the university.

The university organized a grand event at its Raiwind Road Campus during the celebration week to celebrate the historic achievement.

Addressing the ceremony, Prof. Dr. Chaudhry Abdul Rehman, Chairman Superior Group, said that this journey toward excellence began back in 2017 with a dream to make Superior one of the best universities in Pakistan.

He said that this historic landmark would not have been achieved without the grace of Allah Almighty and the dedicated leadership of Rector, Superior University, Dr. Sumaira Rehman, who spearheaded this journey toward global recognition with a belief that educational institutions should create sustainable socio-economic impact to enable inclusive communal development.

Dr. Sumaira Rehman, during her address, told the superior family that Superior was adopting the Eyes High Research Vision 2025 to become the best research-oriented university in the region and urged the students and faculty members to keep on working hard to achieve that goal.

She said that she owed this remarkable achievement to her peerless mentor Prof. Dr. Chaudhry Abdul Rehman and his kind tutelage and boundless trust.

She said that she was proud of the amazing faculty and ambitious team at Superior whose unyielding resilience and hard work were pivotal in achieving this landmark achievement. She urged the Superior Family to stick together to take Superior to bigger and bolder heights.

The celebration week concluded with a day of gratitude as prayers were held in the Muqaddas Mosque at Superior to thank Allah Almighty for this stupendous achievement.

During the Friday sermon, the khateeb said that the Holy Quran and Sunnah teach us to remain humble and submissive when we achieve worldly success and recognition.

That is what Superior is all about since its inception and a commitment to hard work and dedication has been the secret ingredient of Superior’s meteoric rise to the global stage.