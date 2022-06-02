Tabiyat.pk Unveils the TVC Campaign Behind the Viral Billboards

A few days back, the blue billboards across Pakistan went viral with the hashtag #TabiyatKhush which left netizens curious and amused.

The billboards and newspaper ads in which a number of one-liners like ‘Imran, ab hogi tabiyat khush?” were written, instantly got the attention of people, making it viral in no time.

MEDZnMORE’s tabiyat.pk, an online platform that provides pharmaceutical and healthcare products, has recently unveiled its campaign ‘Pakistan ki sab se bari pharmacy’ with the renowned TV personality, Shafaat Ali, as its brand ambassador, solving the mystery around the billboards.

With the tagline ‘Ab hogi sab ki tabiyat khush’, the brand campaign has multiple video ads, each one covering the major USPs of the pharmacy including a large assortment of medicines, 100% authentic products, and free delivery nationwide.

The goal of the campaign is to reach a larger audience, making tabiyat.pk a household brand for all sorts of healthcare and wellness products.

The brand tone of tabiyat.pk is known to have a friendly, amusing lingo that greatly resonates with the audience and this time was no different.

The fun, quirky campaign has received a great response from the audience on all social channels. With the quality services being provided and the creative marketing campaigns, the start-up has a great potential to soon become a household name.

Tabiyat.pk is a leading health-tech startup that started its operations in September 2020 and has delivered to hundreds of thousands of customers across Pakistan.

They have invested heavily in building a replicable infrastructure with purpose-built warehouses, a technology stack focused on just-in-time medicine inventory, and an AI-powered logistics solution.

With the mission to make healthcare accessible to every big and small city, tabiyat.pk aims to make the purchase of pharmaceutical products as easy as possible for its customers.

Shafaat Ali’s great talent and ability to connect with people in the TVCs will strengthen the start-up’s purpose to serve the people of all cities in Pakistan.

The start-up recently secured $11.5 million in its pre-series A round, making it the largest health-tech funding in Pakistan.

Apart from partnering with the leading manufacturers, tabiyat.pk has various projects in the pipeline to offer the audience better access to healthcare products.