ISI Given ‘Special Vetting Agency’ Status for Important Appointments

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has given the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) the status of a Special Vetting Agency (SVA) for verification and screening of all public office holders (officers’ category) for induction, important postings/appointments, and promotions.

The notification released on June 2, by the Establishment Division after the approval from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif states, “In exercise of powers conferred by sub-section (1) of Section 25 of the Civil Servants Act 1973 (LXXI of 1973), read with Notification No. S.R.O. 120(I)/1998, dated 27th February 1998, the Prime Minister is pleased to notify Directorate General Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) as Special Vetting Agency (SVA) for verification and screening of all Public Office Holders (officers’ category) for induction, important postings/appointments, and promotions.”

What it means is that the postings, as well as appointments at top positions, would be subject to clearance from the military’s intelligence wing.

The ISI will screen candidates for top posts since it’s given a special vetting agency status. According to sources, the move comes as the government is in the process of making important announcements regarding the postings of high-level bureaucrats.