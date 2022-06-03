Pakistanis Demand to End Free Fuel Quota of Politicians, Judges, Officials and Army

By Haroon Hayder | Published Jun 3, 2022 | 3:27 pm

‘End free petrol’ (مفت_پٹرول_ختم_کرو#) has been trending on Twitter since last night after the federal government notified the second hike in the prices of petroleum products in less than two weeks, taking the rates of petroleum products to a record high.

Twitter users have demanded to end the monthly free fuel quota and the provision of subsidized fuel to the President, Prime Minister, Chief Ministers, Governors, judges, federal and provincial ministers, bureaucrats, government employees, armed forces, civil armed forces, security agencies, and other law enforcement agencies.

Let’s have a look at some of the top tweets from the trend.

 

Earlier today, Chief Minister (CM) Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, convened an emergency meeting to review the fuel quota of the CM, Governor, cabinet members, and officials. During the meeting, CM Sindh approved decreasing the fuel quota by 40% to provide some relief to the public.

Meanwhile, Karachi Goods Transporters Association (KGTA) stopped its operations till the increase of another 30% in the transport fares, sparking fears of a severe shortage of food and other essential items across the country.

