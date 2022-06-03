Pakistanis Demand to End Free Fuel Quota of Politicians, Judges, Officials and Army

‘End free petrol’ (مفت_پٹرول_ختم_کرو#) has been trending on Twitter since last night after the federal government notified the second hike in the prices of petroleum products in less than two weeks, taking the rates of petroleum products to a record high.

Twitter users have demanded to end the monthly free fuel quota and the provision of subsidized fuel to the President, Prime Minister, Chief Ministers, Governors, judges, federal and provincial ministers, bureaucrats, government employees, armed forces, civil armed forces, security agencies, and other law enforcement agencies.

All govt officials should pay for their expenses on their own. They are not super humans and they don't have any right to use our money for their personal expenditures. #مفت_پٹرول_ختم_کرو — Mahnoor Tariq (@MaahnoorTariq) June 3, 2022

Common Pakistanis are dying of inflation, whereas the Babus are enjoying thousands of free liters of petrol.

#مفت_پٹرول_ختم_کرو — Gujjar (@reactjssoft) June 3, 2022

If we ask for a reduction in the allowances of government officials or politicians, we must also demand an immediate end to any privileges enjoyed by such legislators who do not attend NA sessions, hang in between, and whom money is spent from the treasury. #مفت_پٹرول_ختم_کرو — Amaan K. Tareen (@AmaanKTareen) June 3, 2022

These culprits are enjoying the luxuries lifestyle on the tax of a poor nation, stop giving them facilities just pay their defined salary. All the extra allowances should be cut down otherwise the poor class of the country will die soon…

#مفت_پٹرول_ختم_کرو #SayNoToVIP — Farhat Imtiaz (@Farhat_imtiaz) June 3, 2022

Government officials must decrease their free petrol consumption. We are facing a very hard time and they have no problem with Petrol. #مفت_پٹرول_ختم_کرو — Dr Liaqat (@drliaquatSurg) June 3, 2022

Earlier today, Chief Minister (CM) Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, convened an emergency meeting to review the fuel quota of the CM, Governor, cabinet members, and officials. During the meeting, CM Sindh approved decreasing the fuel quota by 40% to provide some relief to the public.

Meanwhile, Karachi Goods Transporters Association (KGTA) stopped its operations till the increase of another 30% in the transport fares, sparking fears of a severe shortage of food and other essential items across the country.