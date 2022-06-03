KP Also Reduces Free Fuel Quota of Govt Offices

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has also decided to slash the free fuel quota of all the provincial government departments, institutions, and organizations.

According to the official notification issued by KP Chief Secretary, Chief Minister KP, Mehmood Khan, has approved cutting the free fuel quota by 35%.

The development comes a few hours after the Sindh government approved to decrease the free fuel quota of the Chief Minister (CM), ministers, and provincial government employees.

CM Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, held an emergency meeting earlier today to review the fuel quota for CM, cabinet members, and employees, approving a decrease of 40% in the provincial fuel quota.

On the other hand, ‘end free petrol’ has been trending on Twitter since last night as well. The trend started after the government notified yet another record increase in the prices of petroleum products in less than two weeks.

Twitter users have demanded to end the monthly free fuel quota and the provision of subsidized fuel to the former and incumbent Presidents, Prime Ministers, Chief Ministers, Governors, judges, federal and provincial ministers, bureaucrats, government employees, and members of the armed forces and other law enforcement agencies.