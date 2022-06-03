Sindh Announces Massive Cut in Fuel Quota of CM, Ministers, and Top Officials

The Sindh government has decided to cut down the fuel quota of Chief Minister (CM), ministers, and provincial government employees after the prices of petroleum products touched a new record last night.

According to details, CM Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, held an emergency meeting earlier today to review the fuel quota for CM, cabinet members, and employees, approving a decrease of 40% in the provincial fuel quota.

During the meeting, CM Sindh said that the decision has been taken to facilitate the masses because overburdening the provincial treasury means putting an additional financial burden on the public.

The development comes after the public took to the streets to protest against back-to-back hikes in the prices of petroleum products in less than two weeks, pushing the per liter prices beyond Rs. 200 for the first time in the country’s history.

In a separate development, Karachi Goods Transporters Association (KGTA) has announced to stop operations till the increase in fares due to another hike in the prices of petroleum products.

KGTA has stopped the transportation of goods from Karachi Port Trust and Bin Qasim Port to different parts of the country after the federal government notified an increase of up to Rs. 30 in the prices of petroleum products last night.