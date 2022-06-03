Pakistan and Azerbaijan to Enhance Cooperation in Energy Sector

The Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Pakistan, Khazar Farhadov, called on the Minister of State for Petroleum, Dr. Musadik Malik, at his office to discuss strengthening Pakistan and Azerbaijan’s brotherly relations and expanding areas of cooperation to include diverse fields.

It was noted that the partnership in the oil and gas sector can be extended to other sectors like tourism, and Azerbaijan is keen to transform these brotherly relations into economic ties along the lines of its relationship with Turkey.

Dr. Malik lauded both countries’ long-standing relations and reiterated the government’s resolve to strengthen them. He assured the ambassador of his full support for the Working Groups on energy, and said that a focal person from the Petroleum Division will be appointed for all energy sector collaborations.

The minister welcomed the investment proposals worth $100 million from Azerbaijan’s state oil company, SOCAR, in the LNG sector, varying from the terminal establishment to short-term loans and a deferred payment facility. With the increasing energy needs of the country, such investment and partnership is a tremendous opportunity.

It was highlighted during the meeting that Pakistan has huge potential for oil and gas exploration. Both countries will discuss avenues of cooperation in this sector.

Ambassador Farhadov praised Pakistan’s unconditional support of Azerbaijan and expressed his desire to take their relations to new heights, an example of which is the operation of direct flights from Islamabad to Baku that will start this month to boost people-to-people linkages.