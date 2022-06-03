Pakistan Continues to Dominate Sri Lanka to Get 2-0 Lead in Women’s ODI Series

The Pakistan women’s team thrashed Sri Lanka by 73 runs in the second match of the three-match ODI series at Southend Club Cricket Stadium, Karachi taking a 2-0 lead in the series.

While batting first, Pakistan’s opening duo, Sidra Ameen and Muneeba Ali, frustrated the visitors and scored a record-breaking 158-run opening partnership while Sidra became the first Pakistani batter to score a hundred at home.

After Muneeba lost her wicket to Oshadi Ranasinghe in the 36th over, Sidra was joined by Bismah, who scored 36 off 43, and they stitched together 74 runs. Bismah also became the country’s leading run-scorer in ODIs along the way.

In response to 253, Sri Lanka failed to manage a big partnership throughout the innings. Fatima Sana bowled magnificently and took 4/26.

Omaima Sohail got 2 wickets and conceded 35 in 8 overs while Nida Dar got 1 wicket and helped the side in restricting the visitors to 180.

Here is the ICC Women’s Championship points table: