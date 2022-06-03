Shortage of Essential Commodities Imminent as Transporters Stop Operations

Karachi Goods Transporters Association (KGTA) has announced to suspend operations till the increase in transport fares due to another hike in the prices of petroleum products, sparking fears of a severe shortage of food and other essential items.

According to details, KGTA has stopped the transportation of goods from Karachi Port Trust and Bin Qasim Port to different parts of the country after the Federal Government notified an increase of up to Rs. 30 in the prices of petroleum products last night.

Last week, KGTA had also raised the transport fares by 30% after the Federal Government increased the prices of petroleum products up to Rs. 180 from Rs. 150.

Chairperson KGTA, Rana Saleem, has also called the meeting of KGTA members later today to deliberate on increasing the transport fares by another 30%.

Meanwhile, protests broke out in different cities across Pakistan against the massive back-to-back hikes in the prices of petroleum products in less than two weeks.

The public also rushed to petrol pumps countrywide to refill the fuel tanks of their cars and bikes before midnight only to find out that most pumps stopped giving fuel, resulting in fights between pump staff and motorists.