Amazfit Launches an Apple Watch Clone for Only $58

Chinese smartwatch maker Amazfit has just launched its latest wearable in Brazil for cheap. The Amazfit Bip 3 resembles an Apple Watch, but it is a lot more affordable with a list of features.

Availability for other regions has not been announced yet, but let’s have a look.

The rectangular screen is a 1.69-inch TFT LCD with slight curves at the edges and a crown at the side for controlling the wearable. The watch has silicone straps and it seems that’s the only option available. There are over 50 watch faces to choose from and 2 editable ones. You can also have custom widgets and your own images as a background.

You get the usual health monitoring features such as heart rate and SpO2 tracking as well as built-in GPS. It has over 60 workout modes and it can also track your sleep and stress. The sleep tracker can monitor your total sleep, light sleep, deep sleep, and awake time, and also provide you with a sleep score.

It has 5ATM water resistance, meaning it can handle sweat and splashes from rain, but cannot be taken for swimming. The watch’s 280 mAh power cell enables up to two weeks of battery life.

The Amazfit Bip 3 will be available in Black, Blue, and Pink color options for around $58. It is only available in Brazil for now but should roll out to other markets soon.