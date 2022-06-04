Another Severe Heatwave Will Sear Pakistan Soon

Another severe heatwave is set to grip most parts of the country, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted.

According to the latest PMD advisory, day temperatures are likely to remain unusually high in most parts of the country during the next 4-5 days.

Islamabad, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Sindh, and Eastern Balochistan will experience above normal temperatures during this period.

These areas will also witness dust storms and dust-raising winds in the afternoon and evening during this period.

Speaking in this regard, a spokesperson for the PMD said that dry period and heatwave conditions will cause water stress on standing crops, vegetables, and orchards across the country.

The spokesperson advised the public to take necessary precautions to avoid heatstroke and asked the masses to avoid unnecessary exposure to direct sunlight in this period.

Thankfully, the heatwave is likely to be followed by a heavy rainfall spell in the upper and central parts of the country, the spokesperson added.