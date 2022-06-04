These Are the Most Watched Videos on YouTube in 2022

YouTube ranks among some of the most popular social media platforms online. It currently has billions of monthly active users, just like Facebook, TikTok, WhatsApp, Instagram, and others.

Unlike WhatsApp or Facebook, YouTube is more of a video-sharing platform with all kinds of content ranging from educational, recreational, comedic, or just vlogs and random animal videos. However, the most popular videos on the platform continue to be children’s songs and music videos, and it’s no different in 2022.

These are the most-watched videos on YouTube at the time of writing.

1. Baby Shark Dance

The tune is already playing in your head, isn’t it?

A simple song that was meant for children gained explosive popularity due to its extremely catchy tune that tends to get stuck in your head. The song became a part of tons of memes, reaction videos, and other comedic content online for years. It has over 10.7 billion views (35 million likes) at the moment, which is more than the number of people on earth.

2. Despacito

Despacito needs no introduction. There was a time when this song was being played everywhere you went including shopping malls, shops, car radios, parties, and everywhere else you can think of. The YouTube video currently has 7.8 billion views and 48 million likes and counting.

3. Johny Johny Yes Papa

The age-old nursery rhyme has a YouTube video with an abnormally large creepy-looking baby who is also able to skateboard and speak. It was originally uploaded by the YouTube channel LooLoo Kids in 2016 and it currently has 6.3 billion views and 18 million likes.

4. Shape of You

The iconic Ed Sheeran song is back from 2017 and still continues to be one of the most viewed videos on YouTube just like Despacito. The video is about two strangers meeting through boxing and quickly becoming lovers. The video ends with Sheeran “fighting” a sumo wrestler in an inflatable suit and getting destroyed.

The video currently has 5.7 billion views and 29 million likes.

5. See You Again

The famed Charlie Puth and Wiz Khalifa song was featured in Fast and Furious 7. It shows the main character Dominic Toretto, played by Vin Diesel, parting ways with his best friend/rival Brian O’Conner played by Paul Walker. That scene has also been subject to hundreds of memes.

The video has 5.5 billion views and 38 million likes.

Other videos in the top 10 include Bath Song from Cocomelon, Phonics Song with Two Words by ChuChu TV, Uptown Funk by Mark Ronson, Learning Colors by Miroshka TV, and finally, Masha and the Bear by Get Movies. They all have over 4 billion views.