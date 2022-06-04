Oppo Reno 8 Series Gets a Lite Model

Oppo has quietly launched a new member for the Reno 8 family called the Reno 8 Lite. The phone appears to be awfully familiar and this is because it is simply a rebranded Oppo F21 Pro 5G that was launched back in April.

There are no differences in terms of specifications as the Reno 8 Lite has the same 6.43-inch AMOLED display with 1080p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The design is no different either and it has the same color options as before.

The phone’s chipset is the Snapdragon 695 SoC with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. There is a microSD card slot for expansion as well. The camera setup on the back includes a 64MP main sensor, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor for portrait shots. The selfie camera is a 16MP wide-angle shooter.

Battery capacity also remains the same at 4,500 mAh with support for 33W fast charging.

The Oppo Reno 8 Lite is only available in Spain for now for €429 in Cosmic Black and Rainbow Spectrum colors.

Specifications